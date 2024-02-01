Australian Women's cricketer Lauren Cheatle, who was all set to get her Women's Premier League debut having picked up by Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2024 auction, will be missing out on the rest of the Australian domestic season and the upcoming WPL due to going through a surgical procedure for removal of skin cancer. Cheatle underwent the procedure on Wednesday, January 31. She had previously undergone treatment for skin cancer in 2021. On Which TV Channel WPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women’s Premier League Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

Lauren Cheatle Set to Miss WPL 2024 Due to Surgery

🟩 JUST IN: Lauren Cheatle out of WPL Australia's Lauren Cheatle will miss the rest of #WNCL and the #WPL after undergoing a medical procedure on her neck for removal of skin cancer on Jan 31. Wishing her a speedy recovery.#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/fRK0AvJqH5 — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) February 1, 2024

