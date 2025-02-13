Marathi actress Urmila Kothare, aka Urmila Kanetkar, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking the transfer of the investigation into an accident involving her, which took place in Mumbai's Kandivali on December 28, 2024. The actress' speeding car lost control and hit two labourers working near the Poisar Metro Station, leading to the death of one. Urmila Kothare has filed a petition seeking the transfer of the case from Samta Nagar police station to the Mumbai Crime Branch as she alleged that crucial evidence, including CCTV footage, has not been provided despite repeated requests. A division branch of judges, Revati Mohite Dere and Dr Neela Gokhale, on Wednesday (February 12) heard the matter and issued a notice to the respondents. The court also ordered police to preserve the CCTV footage of the accident and the vehicle's Mechanical Inspection report. Urmila Kothare Aka Urmila Kanetkar’s Driver Arrested by Mumbai Police in Kandivali Accident That Claimed Metro Worker’s Life; Marathi Actress Undergoing Treatment for Minor Injuries.

Urmila Kothare Files Petition Seeking Transfer of Kadivali Car Crash Probe

Popular Marathi actress Urmila Kanetkar has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking the transfer of the investigation into an accident near Mumbai's Kandivali, where her vehicle ran over two laborers, killing one and seriously injuring the other. pic.twitter.com/J0Ros81oeN — Bar & Bench - Live Threads (@lawbarandbench) February 12, 2025

