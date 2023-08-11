Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza made audiences go gaga over their performance in Marathi film Ved, which also led to record-breaking box office collections. Now, days after the film's release, Star Pravah, created a Guinness World Record, by turning 1146 red umbrellas into a huge heart, during the movie's TV premiere. The heart symbolised love between Ved's lead stars Satya and Shravani. Have a look! Ved Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Lead a Complicated Married Life in Reel; Upcoming Marathi Film to Release on December 30 (Watch Video).

Ved Creates Guinness World Record:

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for Ved, a moment we will never forget! @StarPravah has created magic for the world television premiere of Ved, a truly special film for both Genelia and me! pic.twitter.com/4jDseRUwOQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 11, 2023

