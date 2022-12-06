Akshay Kumar has begun the shooting of his debut Marathi venture Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. The actor took to social media and shared the update. He plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie. Check it out. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat: Akshay Kumar To Make His Marathi Debut in the Mahesh Manjrekar Starrer!

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat's Shooting Begins:

