Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Marathi debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat as confirmed by him at a press conference. The historical saga Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat depicts the story of the extraordinary bravery shown by the seven Maratha officers of the Swarajya. Akshay Kumar's Rigorous Morning Exercise Is a Fitness Inspiration for All Gym Freaks.

View Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Communications (@universal_communications)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)