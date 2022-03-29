Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Veyil is all set to have it's OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 15. Helmed by Sarath Menon, the synopsis of the family drama reads, "Karthi and Sidhu live with their mother. As a family, how they face life and deal with all the challenges thrown at them is what forms the crux of the story." Veyil Trailer: Shane Nigam’s Upcoming Malayalam Movie Gives a Glimpse of an Emotional Family Drama (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)