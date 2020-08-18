The ‘haircut’ controversy that revolved around Shane Nigam and the makers of Veyil is known to everyone. While Shane alleged that he was harassed by the crew and faced numerous difficulties on the sets of the film, on the other hand the makers claimed that it was the actor who misbehaved and wasted the team’s time. The situation had gotten so much worse that Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) had to intervene between Shane and Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). It even led to a situation wherein the association decided to ban the actor and scrap his upcoming projects that included Veyil. Shane Nigam's Upcoming Films Veyil and Qurbaani Scrapped as the Actor Gets Banned by Kerala Film Producers' Association.

But the row between Shane Nigam and KFPA finally came to an end in March and the former agreed to cooperate and complete his pending films – Veyil, Qurbaani and Ullasam. This decision was made during an executive meeting conducted by AMMA where the entire matter was solved ‘amicably’. Now finally, the trailer of Veyil starring Shane Nigam is out and it gives a glimpse of an emotional family drama. Shane who plays the character Siddhu in this Malayalam movie, is seen as a stubborn youth who does not share a great rapport with his family. This trailer also gives a glimpse of his romantic equation with a belle named Shruti. The trailer gives a glimpse of Siddhu’s journey with a melodious track being played in the background titled “Maname”. Shane Nigam’s New ‘Haircut’ Leave Fans Stunned, Is This New Look His Protest Against Veyil Team?

Watch The Trailer Of Veyil Below:

Directed by Sarath, this upcoming Malayalam movie also features Shine Tom Chacko in a key role. The film’s music has been composed by Pradeep Kumar and he himself has crooned the song “Maname”. The cinematography of has been handled by Shaz Mohammad. Veyil is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).