A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "Katrina has been roped in to romance Vijay in the bilingual that is being planned as a pan India release. The films are being mounted on a huge scale. And with this, Katrina will now star in films with both the Vijays. She also has Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas with Vijay Setupathi lined up this year."

Although it's a South film, it is being readied for an all India release and Katrina's presence will push the film up North. The details of the film are not known but it's a big one for Katrina."

Check Katrina's Latest POst Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

