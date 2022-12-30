iKON has ended its contract with YG Entertainment after seven years. After the boy band’s group’s exit, the agency is now left with just four active groups – BLACKPINK, BigBang, WINNER and Treasure. However, there are even reports doing rounds that the girl group BLACKPINK is too leaving the agency and would be joining the record label called The Black Label. iKON Ends Contract With YG Entertainment After 7 Years; Agency Issues Statement On Kim Jin-hwan, Bobby, Song Yunhyeong, Koo Jun-hoe, Kim Donghyuk, Jung Chan-woo’s Exit.

YG Entertainment Left With Four Active Groups

With iKON leaving, YG Entertainment now only has 4 active groups: BLACKPINK, BigBang, WINNER, Treasure pic.twitter.com/RzapOnMoWg — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)