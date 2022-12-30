The popular South Korean boy band iKON has ended contract with the agency YG Entertainment after seven long years. The agency even issued statement on members Kim Jin-hwan, Bobby, Song Yunhyeong, Koo Jun-hoe, Kim Donghyuk and Jung Chan-woo’s exit from the label. It mentioned in its statement, “We would like to express sincere appreciation to iKON for being with us as YG artists. YG Entertainment will always look forward to the members' activities in diverse fields and wish the best for them in the future,” reports allkpop. Seventeen’s Agency Issues Statement Warning Fans About Invasion of Privacy, Releases Fan Etiquette Guidelines for Safety.

iKON Ends Contract With YG Entertainment

After 7 years at YG Entertainment, iKON has decided to end their exclusive contract with the agency. They are currently looking for a new label to continue working as a group. pic.twitter.com/9IEiu4Ykqb — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)