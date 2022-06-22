The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, June 22 announced intermediate results for AP Board exams for the 1st and 2nd Years. Students can check their AP Intermediate result 2022 at bie.ap.gov.in. candidates will be required to enter their roll number and name to check the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam Result 2022.

