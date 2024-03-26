The entrance test to Jamia Millia Islamia has been rescheduled due to the announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. More details are awaited. CISCE Postpones Class 12 Psychology Board Exam Citing Loss of Question Paper Packet.

Jamia Millia Islamia Entrance Test 2024 Rescheduled

Delhi | Entrance test to Jamia Millia Islamia rescheduled due to the announcement of dates of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 pic.twitter.com/0cANIh9qfJ — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)