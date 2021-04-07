New Delhi, April 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents all over the world in the fourth edition of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" discussion on examinations on Wednesday at 7 pm. "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" aims to boost the morale and confidence of students. It will be conducted through video conferencing. Viewers can catch the live streaming of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" online at the YouTube channel of MyGov India.

Here Is The Link of Live Streaming of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021":

