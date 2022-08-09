The Railway Recruitment Board on Tuesday, August 9 released the link for the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 for the 2019-20 Level-1 exam for candidates of RRC- East Central Railway (Hajipur), South Central Railway (Secunderabad), and Western Railway (Mumbai). Applicants can log in on the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in to view their City Intimation Slip for the Level 1 examination.

For More Details View the Below Tweet:

#CITY SLIP CEN 01/2019 LEVEL-1 POSTS CLICK HERE TO VIEW CITY INTIMATION SLIPhttps://t.co/3ccLsdGGSD — Railway Recruitment Board, Mumbai (@Rrbmumbai) August 9, 2022

