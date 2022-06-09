West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education , WBCHSE will be releasing the West Bengal HS Result 2022 tomorrow, June 10, 2022. Students who appeared for the WB HS Exams 2022 will be able to view their WBCHSE Result 2022 tomorrow at official website wbresults.nic.in. The WBCHSE results would be released on June 10, 2022 for the Class 12 board exams that were conducted by the council from April 2 to April 26, 2022. The results would be released for nearly 7 lakh students.

Check Tweet:

