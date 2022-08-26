A video went viral on social media that shows soldiers from India and Pakistan dancing near LoC (Line of Control) to the tunes of a song by slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Indian Army personnel are seen in a video enjoying and repeating the Punjabi song 'Bambiha Bole' by Amrit Maan and Sidhu Moose Wala. Pakistani soldiers have also been seen dancing and waving their hands at the Indian Army personnel on the other side of the border. Independence Day 2022: BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets At International Border in Jammu and Kashmir; Watch Video.

Watch Video:

Indian and Pakistani soldiers are dancing and waving at the Line of Control (LoC) with the Sidhu Moosewala’s song! Problem is not with the people, problem is with politics. pic.twitter.com/mzwC90lpbS — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)