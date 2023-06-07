Chris Licht, the embattled CEO of CNN, is set to resign from his position, multiple media outlets reported. Licht is stepping down from his role after barely a year on the job. He will be replaced on an interim basis by longtime executive Amy Entelis. Licht's departure was announced to the CNN staff during an editorial call, the reports said. CNN Fires Don Lemon After He Came Under Fire Over 'Sexist' Comments, Anchor Says 'Stunned'.

Chris Licht Quits CNN:

Chris Licht steps down as CEO of CNN https://t.co/OYQJXqW0cK pic.twitter.com/ek8P2MDTPu — New York Post (@nypost) June 7, 2023

