Argentina’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has brought out a series of heartwarming moments, with fans uniting over their love for Messi and their overwhelming sense of pride after witnessing the trophy coming home. One such beautiful video has surfaced, which shows a homeless man in Buenos Aires overcome with emotions after a stranger gave him an Argentina Jersey amid celebrations of the nation’s victory. You can watch this heartwarming video here. Messi’s Interview as a Kid Goes Viral; Netizens Are Overwhelmed by the Argentina Player’s Humble Beginnings (Watch Video).

Homeless Man Gets Argentina Jersey from Stranger

Argentine homeless man in Buenos Aires gets Argentina football jersey pic.twitter.com/vKM1IbCVtA — Martin Varsavsky 🇺🇦 (@martinvars) December 19, 2022

