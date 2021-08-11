Ahead of the Independence Day 2021, the Gurugram Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory. According to the notice, medium and heavy goods vehicle will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 11 pm on August 12, 2021 to 12 noon on August 13, 2021 and from 11 pm on August 14, 2021 to 12 noon on August 15, 2021.

Read List of Road Closures and Other Details Here:

