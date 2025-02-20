The results of Kerala State Lotteries of Karunya-Plus KN-561 weekly lottery of today, February 20, will be declared at 3 PM. Those who bought tickets of the Karunya-Plus KN-561 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Participants can check the winning numbers of the Karunya-Plus KN-561 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Today's lottery draw of Karunya-Plus KN-561 weekly lottery promises to be exciting as lottery players await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-561 Lottery Result Chart

