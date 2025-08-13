The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery of today, August 13. Lottery players who purchased tickets of the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Nagaland lottery participants can also check Wednesday's lucky draw results online. In addition to the Dear Indus lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries, including Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Dwarka, etc.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)