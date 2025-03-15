The Nagaland State Lottery results of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery for today, March 15, will be declared at 1 PM. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the names of the lucky draw winners. The winner of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. An offline paper lottery, Dear Lottery is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)