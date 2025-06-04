The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, June 4, soon. Those who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery today can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. Notably, the winner of Nagaland's Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery is being played today. Dear lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result

