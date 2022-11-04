The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has provided the PF members facility to do e-nomination and is also intimating the members to exercise the option if nomination is not done. Members can file their e-nomination online via Universal Account Number (UAN) on EPFO's official website at epfindia.gov.in. Filing an e-nomination through UAN requires only self-declaration and one needn't submit physical documents or approvals while filing or revising their EPF nomination. PF Balance: How to Check EPF Account Balance, Withdraw Money Online; Check Details Here

PF E-Nomination:

