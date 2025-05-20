Several EPFO members have reported consistent access problems to their passbook balances on the official EPFO website and the UMANG App, or by dialling a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number,  for the last 3 to 10 days. Every attempt has been made to try, but all users are finding the website very slow, hanging up regularly, and doesn't load at all during non-peak periods. Members have posted complaints on social media, while tagging @socialepfo, @ro_ThaneNorth and @EpfoThaneSouth, asking for a reestablishment of service as fast as possible. Many of the members have complained about how painful it has been to receive an email response, talking about contacting the Ministry of Labour for some system upgrades, to ease the access and performance issues. In a recent official response, EPFO said the members could use a different browsing experience; however, no reference or time period for a full fix was given. The official website also has a note saying there is a network problemPF Balance Check: EPFO Website Not Working? Know Your PF Balance With Just a Missed Call or SMS, Here’s How.

EPFO Passbook Login Website Down

 

 

 

EPFO Response

