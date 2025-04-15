The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery result of today, April 15, at 6 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. In addition to Dear Comet, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Blitzen, Dear Donner, Dear Dasher, Dear Cupid and Dear Vixen, among others.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)