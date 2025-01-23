Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Result of January 23 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The result of the Sikkim state lottery sambad of Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery will be declared today, January 23, at 6 pm.

Jan 23, 2025 05:56 PM IST

The results of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery will be announced today, January 23, at 6:00 PM. Lottery ticket holders can watch the live announcement of the winners. This lottery is legal in 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal. Notably, the West Bengal and Nagaland lotteries are renowned for their substantial prize money, with the top prize reaching a staggering INR 1 crore in both. These state-run lotteries, including Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal, are remarkably affordable, with ticket prices starting at just INR 6, making them accessible to a wide range of individuals while offering the chance to win significant cash rewards. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result of January 22 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today Live Streaming:

    Latestly whatsapp channel