The results of today, February 1, Sikkim State Lottery of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery will be announced at 6 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below as the names of winners are announced. The results of the Sikkim State Lottery are announced from Gangtok, and the first prize amount for the winner of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Sikkim State Lottery hosts a variety of lotteries in addition to Dear Donner and these include Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Blitzen, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 1, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

