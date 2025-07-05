If you're looking for the results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery of today, July 5, then you have come to the right place. The Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Donner Saturday will be announced shortly. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Donner Saturday lottery played today (Saturday) will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to Dear Donner, Sikkim State Lotteries also hosts lotteries such as Dear Dasher, Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Come and Dear Blitzen, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)