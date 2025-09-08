India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread rainfall across major cities on Monday, September 8, with varying intensities. Mumbai is likely to experience moderate rain under generally cloudy skies, while Delhi may face thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to see light rain amid cloudy conditions, and Hyderabad remains partly cloudy with haze. Shimla is forecast to witness thunder with rain, and Kolkata will experience light rain under generally cloudy skies. Temperatures across these cities remain moderate, reflecting typical monsoon patterns. Gujarat Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Warning for Fishermen; 123 Dams in State on High Alert.

