Bihar: Rail & road traffic has been disrupted in parts of state, due to inundation of railway track and national highways.

10 trains on Darbhanga - Samastipur section has been cancelled due to overtopping of rail track near Muktapur rail station while long route trains have been diverted.

REGULATION OF TRAINS DUE TO RISING WATER LEVEL IN DARBHANGA-SAMASTIPUR SECTION OF EAST CENTRAL RAILWAY pic.twitter.com/P6ljVZzXQp — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) July 13, 2021

