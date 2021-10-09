The 13th round of military talks between Indian and China will be held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) tomorrow, i.e. October 10. The talks will start at around 10:30 am, teported news agency ANI quoting sources as saying. Both the armies are likely to discuss resolution of friction point at Hot Springs in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Tweet By ANI:

13th round of India-China talks to address the ongoing military stand-off to be held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at 10:30 am tomorrow. Resolution of friction point at Hot Springs to be discussed during the talks: Army sources pic.twitter.com/B6RTcAbsXp — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

