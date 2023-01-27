17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today, January 27, via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, Punjab. India and Pakistan this month had exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. India Issues Notice to Pakistan on Implementation of Indus Water Treaty, Blames It of 'Intransigence': Reports.

India Repatriates Pakistani Nationals:

17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border (Pic: High Commission of Pakistan) pic.twitter.com/1nljSPGagl — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

