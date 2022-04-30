In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly thrown out of a running train by a man. Officials said that the woman was thrown out after she resisted the molestation attempt by the unidentified man near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

