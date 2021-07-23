Amid the heavy rainfall in the Mumbai, Konkan region, 30 trains were cancelled, 12 trains were diverted and 8 trains were short-terminated on Friday, said the Central Railway:

30 trains cancelled, 12 trains diverted and 8 trains short-terminated due to heavy rains in Mumbai/Konkan region: Central Railway pic.twitter.com/FD9hFHQOgI — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

