In a latest development in Friday's Kabul classroom suicide bombing, 46 girls and women among 53 were killed in the explosion in Afghanistan's capital, reported AFP citing the UN. As per the reports, the bomber on September 30 had detonated as hundreds of students were sitting at a practice test ahead of an entrance exam for university admissions. Kabul Blast: Suicide Bombing At Educational Facility in Afghanistan’s Capital Kills 19.

Check Tweet:

46 girls and women among 53 killed in Kabul classroom suicide bombing, reports AFP News Agency citing UN — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

