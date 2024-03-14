In a significant announcement for Assam’s state government employees, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for both employees and pensioners on March 14. The announcement was made at a press conference in Guwahati, with the DA hike set to take effect from January 1, 2024. The Chief Minister also noted that due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the increased amount will be disbursed to the state government employees in installments. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Cabinet Approves 4% DA For Central Govt Employees.

Assam DA Hike

Guwahati | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Assam Government has announced 4% DA for the government employees. DA has now increased upto 50%. Assam Government has decided that the 4th grade post recruitment will be from the local locality in LP, ME, High School on a merit… pic.twitter.com/yEtw6QCKgv — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

