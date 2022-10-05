The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday received a bomb threat from an unknown caller. The caller also issued threats against the Ambani family. "A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family," the Mumbai Police said. Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Police Use Raavan Motif to Send Safety Message to Mumbaikars of Wearing Helmet (Watch Video).

Reliance Foundation Hospital Gets Threat Call:

A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/6LwL14l27A — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

