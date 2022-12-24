In a shocking incident, a Patna high court advocate allegedly attempted to commit rape a 22-year-old law student working as an intern in his office. The accused, identified as Niranjan Kumar, has been arrested. Bihar police said that a case has been registered against Kumar under sections 341, 342,354, 354(A), and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gujarat Shocker: Rape Accused From Rajasthan Posing As Priest for Nearly Two Years Arrested in Junagadh.

High Court Advocate Attempts Rape Bid on Intern:

Patna High Court advocate Niranjan Kumar attempted to commit rape with a 22-year-old law student working as an intern in his office. Case registered under sections 341, 342,354, 354(A) and 504 IPC, accused arrested: Bihar Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)