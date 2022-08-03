A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing near a village in the Karchhana area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district due to the blinking of a warning light, Indian Army officials said on Wednesday. After a check-up by a technician flying in the chopper, it took off again safely and landed at its base in Prayagraj, the officials informed.

