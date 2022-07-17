A child has been admitted to GGH hospital with monkeypox symptoms, informed N Rao, Superintendent of hospital. The blood samples of the child were sent to Pune for testing and a report for the same is awaited, Rao added. The child's family is kept under home quarantine. Reportedly, the family returned to India from a Saudi Arabia tour yesterday.

Check Tweet:

