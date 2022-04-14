In a shocking incident, a gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in Jamia area of South East Delhi on Wednesday. A total of 13 people have been injured. Delhi police official said that fire tenders have been rushed to the spot while the injured have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital.

A gas cylinder explosion occurred at a fast-food restaurant in Jamia area of South East Delhi, 13 people injured. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. Injured admitted to Holy Family Hospital: Delhi Fire officials — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

