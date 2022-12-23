A blast is likely to have taken in place in Pakistan. According to Pakistan's ARY News, a loud explosion was reported in Islamabad’s I-10 sector. After the incident, security officials have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-Born Scottish Inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, Dies at 77.

Loud Explosion Heard in Islamabad

A loud explosion was reported in Islamabad’s I-10 sector. Security officials cordoned off the area and launched an investigation: Pakistan's ARY News — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

