A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana's Gurugam where a man was caught on camera hitting a woman with a helmet after she allegedly refused to ride on his bike, ANI reported. The accused was identified as Kamal. Gurugram ACP Manoj K said, " the accused beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike. The victim woman was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital. An FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC against the accused." The probe is underway. Haryana Shocker: Man Kills Wife By Putting Her Face on Burning Stove For Stopping Him From Drinking Alcohol, Held After a Year By Faridabad Police.

Man Beats Woman With Helmet for Refusing to Ride on His Bike:

A man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike. Woman was severely injured &was rushed to a hospital, FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC. The probe is underway: ACP Manoj K, Gurugram pic.twitter.com/INfyNdknea — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)