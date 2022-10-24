Prime Minister Narendra took part in a special sing-along today, clapping and grooving to the Vande Mataram song in Kargil. The Prime Minister is in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. The video of PM Modi has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows PM Modi clapping as soldiers sing the Vande Mataram song. Some jawans doubled up as musicians and performed the song with PM Modi in the middle. Diwali 2022: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People, Says ‘Festival Associated With Brightness And Radiance’

Watch Video:

A spirited Diwali in Kargil! pic.twitter.com/qtIGesk98x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

