An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet Sukhoi-30 MKI suffered a tyre burst on the runway at Pune Airport, which led to disruption of air traffic and caused inconvenience to passengers. The incident took place on Wednesday. "The IAF personnel cleared the runway. After required checks, the runway was opened for flying operations," said IAF officials.

