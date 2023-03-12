A video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash and party leader Sheetal Mhatre went viral on social media. The morphed video showed two leaders kissing during a public rally. Speaking on the viral video, the female leader said this is an attempt to tarnish her image. "A video targeting me was made during a rally where local MLA, MPs, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde were present. The video was posted on FB page named Matoshree with dirty songs, encouraging people to make it viral, said Sheetal Mhatre. Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Faction MLA Prakash Surve Threatens Sena Workers; Thackeray Supporters Complain to Police.

Shiv Sena Leader Sheetal Mhatre:

A video targeting me was made during a rally where local MLA, MPs &CM Eknath Shinde were present. The video was posted on FB page named Matoshree with dirty songs, encouraging people to make it viral: Sheetal Mhatre, Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde Faction on Morph viral video, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/AjL7W8iJbf — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

