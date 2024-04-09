The Aam Aadmi Party reportedly does not agree with the decision of the Delhi High Court and is set to move to the Supreme Court against it, according to AAP sources. The Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy money laundering case on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. According to initial reports, Kejriwal himself will go to the SC against the High Court’s decision on April 10. Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court Dismisses CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging his Arrest, Says Material Collected by ED Reveals That Latter Conspired With Others.

AAP to Move to Supreme Court Against Delhi High Court’s Decision

Aam Aadmi Party does not agree with the decision of the Delhi High Court. Kejriwal will go to the Supreme Court against HC's decision. Kejriwal can go to the Supreme Court tomorrow itself: AAP Sources Delhi High Court today dismissed CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his… — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

