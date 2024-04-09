The Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy money laundering case on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. ED was in possession of enough material which had led them to arrest Kejriwal. Non-joining of investigation by Kejriwal, delay caused by him was also impacting those in judicial custody, the court stated. Delhi HC further said that the material collected by the ED reveals that Kejriwal conspired with others. The ED case also revealed that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of AAP. Granting pardon to approver is not under ED's domain and is a judicial process. If you cast aspersions on the process of pardon, you're casting aspersions on the judge, it added. Excise Policy Case: Court Transfers Petition Seeking Removal of Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi CM.

Delhi HC Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging his Arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case. ED was in possession of enough material which had led them to arrest Kejriwal. Non-joining of investigation by Kejriwal, delay… pic.twitter.com/i07wwSlJiE — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

Delhi High Court says that the material collected by the ED reveals that Mr Arvind Kejriwal conspired with others. The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of AAP. Granting pardon to approver is not under ED's domain and is a… https://t.co/3MwWNRjI1s — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

