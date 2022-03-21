The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will be nominating former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, and Dr, Sandeep Pathak to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Besides, the party has also chosen Ashok Mittal, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, and Sanjiv Arora of Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust for the Rajya Sabha nominations from Punjab.

